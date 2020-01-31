Elizabeth Banks is Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Pittsfield native Elizabeth Banks was happy to be home on Friday during Harvard’s Hasty Pudding parade, where she was honored as the Woman of the Year.

Banks, who produced, wrote and directed the 2019 “Charlies Angels” reboot, was paraded around Cambridge Friday before she was given her very own pudding pot.

The actress, best known for her role in “Hunger Games” and “Pitch Perfect”, is the 70th woman to receive the honor.

Harvard students say she is a role model for women in Hollywood.

Banks said she was happy to be back in Massachusetts, where she was able to see her aunts, nieces and cousins along the parade route on Friday.

Before receiving the coveted pudding pot, Banks was roasted by members of the theater troupe.

Asked if she’s always wanted a pudding pot, Banks said, “I didn’t know I did, but now I do.”

Banks joins many actors who received the same honor, including Scarlett Johansson, Meryl Streep, Halle Berry and Mila Kunis.

