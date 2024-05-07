New York (CNN) — Disgraced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes could be out of prison several months earlier than expected, according to the projected release date posted by the Bureau of Prisons.

The Bureau of Prisons’ online database currently shows that Holmes’ expected release date from a Texas prison is August 16, 2032 — a slight reduction from her previous release date of December 29, 2032.

It’s her second reduction in less than a year: She previously had her 11-year-and-three-month sentence by about two years last July.

The Bureau of Prisons didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment. However, the bureau previously told CNN that it can’t comment on the conditions of any individual inmate, but said that inmates can earn good conduct time that is calculated into their projected release date. Qualified inmates are currently eligible for up to 54 days of GCT time for each year of the sentence imposed by the court.

Inmates have other ways of earning time credits while incarcerated, including participation in various prison programs. These factors that go into calculating an estimated release date are not unique to Holmes’ case, but standard for inmates, a bureau spokesman previously told CNN.

Holmes is currently serving out her sentence at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum security federal prison camp that is approximately 100 miles from Houston. Her request to remain free on bail while she fights to overturn her conviction was denied by an appellate court in May 2023.

Holmes was once an icon in the tech world, serving as a poster child for the limitless ambitions and potential of Silicon Valley. She is now one of the rare tech executives to be serving prison time after being convicted early last year on multiple charges of defrauding investors while running Theranos.

Theranos was valued at $9 billion at its peak – making Holmes a paper billionaire. The company began to unravel after a Wall Street Journal investigation in 2015 reported that Theranos had only ever performed roughly a dozen of the hundreds of tests it offered using its proprietary technology, and with questionable accuracy. It also came to light that Theranos was relying on third-party manufactured devices from traditional blood testing companies rather than its own technology.

