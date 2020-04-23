Elizabeth Warren announces her oldest brother has died of coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced on Thursday that her older brother has died of coronavirus.

In a post on Twitter, the former presidential candidate said her oldest brother, Don Reed, died of the disease Tuesday.

“My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening,” she wrote on Twitter. “He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader.”

She added, “I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say “I love you” one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I’ll miss you dearly my brother.”

