RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Senator Elizabeth Warren called on President Joe Biden to declare the overturn of Roe v. Wade a national health emergency at a town hall in Randolph.

“This is a health emergency for every woman who is pregnant right now, who could become pregnant next week or next month. This is truly is a seven-alarm fire. We all need to be in this fight,” said Warren.

In Massachusetts the right to an abortion is codified into state law. On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive healthcare services in the state. According to CEO and President of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts Jennifer Childs-Roshak, the executive order provides a sense of security and safety for providers and patients.

“We know no matter where people come from, if they can make it to Massachusetts, that the provider that provides the care, the health center that provides the care, the people that help the patient and the patient will be able to get the care they need,” said Childs-Roshak.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)