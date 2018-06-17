Elizabeth Warren slams Trump’s immigration policy at Newburyport town hall

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) slammed President Donald Trump’s immigration policy at a town hall meeting in Newburyport Saturday.

Warren’s comments came as the debate on the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance policy” to prosecute anyone who crosses the border illegally, even if it results in the separation of immigrant children from their families.

“It sure as heck doesn’t believe that mothers who come to our borders asking for our asylum should have their babies ripped out of their arms,” Warren said.

South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham (R) agreed that immigrant families are in a terrible situation, but argued that separating parents who commit crimes from their children “happens everyday.”

Trump placed the blame on the Democrats for the results of this new policy saying, “The Democrats forced that law upon our nation. I hate it. I hate to see separation of parents and children.”

However, Warren claimed that it is ultimately up to the president to decide the fate of these families saying.

“He needs to own it because it is on him,” she said.

Many other topics were discussed at the meeting including climate change, healthcare and education.

Newburyport resident Ron Wiggins said, “there’s no dialogue it’s the Republicans and the Democrats and nothing in between. And I think dialogue is important.”

