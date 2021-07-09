FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Tropical Storm Elsa’s drenching rains have prompted a speed restriction on the Massachusetts Turnpike, as well as many road closures due to flooding.

MassDOT announced a 40 mph speed restriction on Interstate 90 from Framingham to Boston as torrential downpours and strong wind gusts continue to batter the region.

Due to weather, a 40 MPH speed restriction is currently in place on I-90, from #Framingham to #Boston . #MassPike — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 9, 2021

In Framingham, a stretch of Route 9 near Route 126 is closed to traffic due to flooding, according to police.

Bridge Street in Salem has also been shut down due to rising water levels.

BE ADVISED: Worcester Road/Rt. 9 near Rt.126 is flooded and closed to through traffic.



The ramps on Concord Street (Rt.126) connecting to Rt. 9 are also closed.



Traffic will be diverted on Rt. 9 West at Concord Street and Rt. 9 East at Aberdeen Road.



Seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/tCkvsyqJdz — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) July 9, 2021

Flooding has also closed Truman Parkway in Hyde Park between Brush Hill Road and Warren Street.

#MATraffic Truman Parkway in Hyde Park is currently closed between Brush Hill Rd and Warren St due to flooding. @MassDCR is on scene and attempting to alleviate the flood waters. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 9, 2021

Rising flood waters in Worcester left some motorists stranded during the height of the storm. Water could be seen bubbling through manhole covers in some parts of the city.

Still in Worcester, another example of what not to do when you see street flooding! To echo the messages from @clamberton7 & @jreineron7, turn # around folks! Not worth your car getting stuck or worse #7News pic.twitter.com/fwPJEJlKE2 — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) July 9, 2021

A flash flood watch is in effect for all of Massachusetts, excluding the Cape and the Islands, with 2 to 4 inches of rain expected. In some communities, there will be a possibility for 5 to 6 inches of rain.

More than 13,000 customers were without power as of 2:30 p.m., according to Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

