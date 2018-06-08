Emaciated and matted poodle, 3 cats found abandoned in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an emaciated, abused and matted poodle, along with three cats, were found Friday abandoned on a road in Lowell.

The poodle, which has an infection in its eyes, was discovered on Beaver Brooke Street. It could barely walk due to its badly matted fur.

“This did not take one day or two weeks,” Animal Compliance Officer Darlene Wood said. “This is months worth of not caring for this dog.”

Wood believes the dog is at least 10 years old. Workers at Wignall Animal Hospital shaved the dog’s fur to help alleviate some pain.

“It’s just like a coat,” she said of the fur. “It fills up with urine and feces. Of course, it stinks and burns.”

Veterinarians are running tests on the dog. Once the poodle is nursed back to health, it will be put up for adoption.

Wood said it’s a shame that the dog was neglected to badly.

Officials are working to tracks down the owner of the animals. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lowell Animal Compliance.

