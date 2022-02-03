AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - An emaciated dog the was found abandoned in a park in Avon late last year is now ready to find a forever home, the Animal Rescue League of Boston announced Thursday.

A pair of emaciated pups, including a 1-year-old Pitbull-type dog named Yennifer, were found abandoned at D.W. Field Park in December.

Yennifer weighed less than 40 pounds when she was found and was suffering from overgrown nails and numerous abrasions, according to the ARL. While friendly, she was also said to be terribly frightened.

Yennifer was placed in a temporary foster home and put on a re-feeding plan to help heal her body.

In a news release, the ARL said, “Over the past month she has gained more than six pounds and is ready to find her new loving family!”

The other dog from the case remains in foster care and is said to making strides but he is not yet ready to be made available for adoption.

For more information about Yennifer and the adoption process, click here.

