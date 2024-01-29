BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA and Brookline Animal Control are seeikind the public’s help in identifying the owner of a golden retriever mix found abandoned and in serious need of help.

The dog, who MSPCA staff are calling Brooke, was brought to Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain on Wednesday after being found emaciated in the area of Newton and Clyde streets in Brookline.

“This dog was in bad shape when she came to us,” Mike Keiley, vice president of the MSPCA-Angell’s Animal Protection Division said in a statement. “On a scale of one to nine, with one being extremely emaciated and nine being obese, she had a body condition score of one.”

The three-year-old dog weighed only 10 pounds, Keiley said, when a healthy weight would be 20 pounds. Brooke has been recovering at the animal medical center and the MSPCA said they are optimistic she will be able to leave the hospital early this week.

MSPCA Law Enforcement and Brookline Animal Control ask that anyone with information on the dog’s owner reach out via email at animalcontrol@brooklinema.gov, or to MSPCA Law Enforcement online at mspca.org/tip or by phone at 617-522-6008 or 800-628-5808.

