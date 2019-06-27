Emaciated puppy clinging to life found caged in basement of squalid Malden home

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An animal abuse investigation is underway after a pit bull puppy was found caged and clinging to life in the basement of a squalid home in Malden on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers conducting a wellbeing check at a home on Medford Street found the house in disarray and an emaciated 3-month-old pitbull living in filth, according to investigators.

“If he was there throughout the weekend he wouldn’t have made it, he would have died,” said Lisa Cutting, of Ocean View Kennels. “I’ve seen skinny, this was emaciated.”

Police told 7NEWS that the puppy’s cage was filled with feces and that mold was growing on its water bowl.

“I’m horrified to see the condition the basement was,” Cutting added. “They bathed her last night because she smelled like gasoline.”

The puppy was said to be suffering from malnourishment, dehydration, liver damage, and possible broken bones. It weighed just 14 pounds.

The puppy’s owner, whose name has not been released, is facing animal cruelty charges.

Cutting says the puppy is expected to make a full recovery.

