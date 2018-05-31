ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An email threat sent to an Andover preparatory school Wednesday afternoon is under investigation.

Phillips Academy received the threat, prompting an Andover police probe.

Andover police are working with Pembroke, New Hampshire police because there is a connection with that town in regards to the threat that came in, police said.

The school remained open Thursday with an increased police presence on campus.

Andover police added that it is unclear if the threat is credible but they are taking it seriously.

