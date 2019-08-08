Embattled Fall River mayor faces controversy again over pot shop approval

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The embattled mayor of Fall River is facing another controversy after giving the green light for two new pot shops owned by his girlfriend’s brother.

City councilors are speaking out against Mayor Jasiel Correia’s decision to give initial city approval to Pete Fernandes who is beginning the process of opening two pot shops in the area.

Fernandes has written approval from the city allowing him to apply for a license from the state to open the shops at his old real estate office and an abandoned building on South Main Street.

City Councilor Stephen Long said he is not happy about this new development.

“It just doesn’t run right. It just doesn’t smell right. It just doesn’t feel right,” he said.

Long believes Fernandes got the go-ahead from the city’s mayor because his sister is Correia’s live-in girlfriend.

“Absolutely,” Long said. “He absolutely got preferential treatment.”

These accusations are just the latest controversy to surround Correia who is facing a federal trial for fraud and tax evasion.

The mayor also recently took part in a recall election which he ultimately won.

In his own defense, Correia said the accusations are politically motivated.

“It is election season. So, I think they are stirring a lot of this up to try and create more cloudiness around my administration,” Correia said. “But, the facts are the facts right? We followed the rules.”

The mayor said Fernandes qualifies for a program that assists minorities and people with drug convictions to open pot shops.

“It is not my fault that my sister decided to date the mayor,” Fernades said. “I don’t think I should be disadvantaged or potentially held back.”

Correia said the mayor has received about 20 inquiries from people looking to open pot shops and has approved 13.

The city council is looking to limit the number of shops opening.

