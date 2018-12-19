Embattled Fall River mayor given 5 days to quit or face recall election

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — The Fall River City Council is giving embattled Mayor Jasiel Correia five days to step down or face a recall election.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of a motion allowing the city clerk to send Correia a letter letting him know he has five days to resign.

If he refuses, it will be up to voters to decide if he should go.

“If he doesn’t resign, whether he fights it, I think he’s going to fight it all the way, he might take us to court,” city council member Leo O. Pelletier said.

The mayor is apparently already fighting the council’s decision. An attorney representing Correia delivered a letter to the group during the Tuesday meeting, saying they don’t have the authority to take this action.

“We are not going to be intimidated by these tactics,” city council member Bradford L. Kilby said while holding up the letter. “This is really turning into a circus.”

City council member Pam Laliberte-Lebeau added, “Here’s another threat from the mayor through a new attorney trying to get this council not to take action. This is an exact reason I personally signed the recall petition. This is ridiculous.”

Correia was charged with tax and wire fraud in October. Prosecutors say he used investments in a company he formed to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Correia has said the only way he would be removed from office would be through a recall.

More than 4,500 signatures were obtained by organizers — nearly double what’s required for a recall. Correia has alleged some of the signatures aren’t valid.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)