FALL RIVER, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Embattled Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has to decide whether or not to resign on Wednesday.

This comes after the city council voted unanimously on Dec. 18 in favor of a motion allowing the city clerk to send Correia a letter letting him know he has five days to resign.

If he refuses, it will be up to voters to decide if he should go.

“If he doesn’t resign, whether he fights it, I think he’s going to fight it all the way, he might take us to court,” city council member Leo O. Pelletier said.

An attorney representing Correia delivered a letter to the group during the Dec. 18 meeting, saying they don’t have the authority to take this action.

“We are not going to be intimidated by these tactics,” councilor Bradford L. Kilby said while holding up the letter. “This is really turning into a circus.”

Councilor Pam Laliberte-Lebeau added, “Here’s another threat from the mayor through a new attorney trying to get this council not to take action. This is an exact reason I personally signed the recall petition. This is ridiculous.”

Correia was charged with tax and wire fraud in October. Prosecutors say he used investments in a company he formed to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Correia has said the only way he would be removed from office would be through a recall.

More than 4,500 signatures were obtained by organizers — nearly double what’s required for a recall.

Correia has alleged that some of the signatures aren’t valid.

