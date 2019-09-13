Embattled Fall River mayor ousted by city council ordered to hand over keys

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The embattled Fall River mayor is being ordered to hand over the keys to his office Friday after being ousted by the city council.

Jasiel Correia has been told to turn his keys in by 5 p.m.; however, he has made it clear that he has no plans to step down.

The Fall River City Council voted 8-to-1 Tuesday night in favor of appointing Council President Cliff Ponte to temporarily replace 27-year-old Correia as acting mayor amid allegations that Correia extorted hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana companies.

Correia pleaded not guilty last week to federal charges, including bribery, extortion and wire fraud. It was the second time he had been federally charged.

He maintains his innocence, saying, “I have done absolutely nothing wrong.”

Correia also argued that the vote to remove him from office is illegal.

“I don’t believe they have the power to do that,” he said. “I do my job each and every day. I’m not going to sit at home and get a paycheck to not do my job.”

Correia is still running for re-election.

