Embattled Fall River mayor says he won’t step down, will face recall election

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Embattled Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia says he will not step down from his position and will face a recall election.

Correia had to decide Wednesday whether or not to resign. Just before 2 p.m., he put out a statement on social media, saying he will not resign.

“I don’t see resigning as an option,” Correia told 7News. “I see it as if the people want to have a recall election and reaffirm I should continue to be the mayor despite everything going on, then they should have the right to voice their opinion. If they choose otherwise and choose another mayor, then that’s OK too, but we’re looking to win. We’re looking to do what we’ve done the last three years.”

This comes after the city council voted unanimously on Dec. 18 in favor of a motion allowing the city clerk to send Correia a letter letting him know he has five days to resign.

Now that he has refused, it will be up to voters to decide if he should go.

An attorney representing Correia delivered a letter to the group during the Dec. 18 meeting, saying they don’t have the authority to take this action.

“We are not going to be intimidated by these tactics,” councilor Bradford L. Kilby said while holding up the letter. “This is really turning into a circus.”

Councilor Pam Laliberte-Lebeau added, “Here’s another threat from the mayor through a new attorney trying to get this council not to take action. This is an exact reason I personally signed the recall petition. This is ridiculous.”

