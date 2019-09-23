Embattled Fall River mayor waives arraignment, pleads not guilty in extortion case

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Embattled Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia, who is facing federal charges for allegedly extorting at least four marijuana vendors for hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash bribes, has requested to skip his next court date, documents indicate.

“I have talked about the charges in the indictment with my attorney and I understand the nature of the offenses that I am charged with and I also understand my right to be at an arraignment,” Correia said in a document filed Monday in Boston’s U.S. District Court. “I have chosen to waive my appearance for arraignment and request that my plea of NOT GUILTY be entered on my behalf.”

The Fall River City Council voted to temporarily remove Correia from office earlier this month, but Correia has refused to leave, saying the council lacks the authority.

He has also pleaded not guilty to federal charges of defrauding investors in a smartphone app he was developing in order fund a lavish lifestyle and further his political career.

The 27-year-old Correia has steadfastly denied the accusations.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)