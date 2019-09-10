Embattled Massachusetts mayor temporarily relieved of duties pending outcome of trial

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts mayor charged with extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana companies has been temporarily ousted from office.

The Fall River City Council voted 8-to-1 Tuesday night in favor of appointing Council President Cliff Ponte to temporarily replace Jasiel Correia as acting mayor.

Ponte had asked the 27-year-old to step down on Monday.

VIDEO: Fall River City Council President lists reasons why @mayorjasiel is unable to fulfill his duties as mayor. #7News pic.twitter.com/iawF9Y7Zy2 — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) September 10, 2019

In response to Ponte’s proposal, Correia recommended that the council review all official mayoral actions.

Correia, who became the old mill city’s youngest mayor when he was elected in 2015 at age 23, showed up for work Monday three days after pleading not guilty to federal charges including bribery, extortion and wire fraud.

He denied the new charges outside of court.

It was the second time Correia had been federally charged.

