BOSTON (WHDH) - An advocacy group in Boston is searching for solutions to issues they say trace back to slavery and segregation. They published a new report this week detailing how the city can address the problems that still exist.

The study was published by Embrace Boston, the same group that brought the statue honor Dr. Martin Luther King to Boston Common, and it found 7 injury areas:

Culture & Symbols

Housing

Transportation

Education

Criminal Legal Systems

Health

Income & Wealth

Embrace Boston says the report, which makes the case for reparations, should serve as a conversation starter and a roadmap for healing the Boston community.

The City of Boston formed a Reparations Task Force in 2022, that group is expected to make a recommendation to the mayor.

