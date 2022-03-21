MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of best friends are teaching kids at a Milton elementary school about Down Syndrome.

Fourth-grade teacher Bridget Renehan has been close with Jessie Hankard since they were little.

“At Glover School, we’re huge on noticing that everyone has differences and that that’s what makes us fun and unique,” said Renehan. “So, I thought my friendship with Jessie was a great way to showcase that.”

The pair decided to combine forces Monday — World Down Syndrome Day — to help students learn more about the disorder and appreciate people’s differences.

“I think at this young age is the time to embrace everybody’s differences, and show that we’re all different, and that makes us great. I think a lot of kids also know someone- love someone that has Down Syndrome,” Renehan said.

Hankard took part in plenty of activities during her school visit including a dance party and Bingo. She and Renehan also wore silly mismatched socks to illustrate how chromosomes make everyone unique and how people with down syndrome have an extra chromosome.

Hankard’s favorite part of the day was making a video to compare her similarities and differences with Renehan. While the two share the same hair color, their tastes in music are very different with Renehan choosing NSYNC and Hankard preferring Backstreet Boys.

Luckily, they had the same answer about best friends.

