Emerald Ash Borer week to spread info about ash tree pest in Vt.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Activities are happening around Vermont this week to raise awareness about an invasive forest pest that has destroyed millions of the country’s ash trees.

The Emerald Ash Borer was first found in Vermont in 2018 and is now confirmed in eight counties, officials said.

Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week in Vermont runs through Saturday and is part of a nationwide effort to get information out about the pest and ways to slow its spread.

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation says among the activities planned this week and through September in Vermont are the tagging of local ash trees and COVID-safe activities in nine communities, including webinars and online Zoom meetings. The state says the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry program is also working with the Vermont Land Trust to show stories online about Vermont-made ash products and beloved ash trees.

