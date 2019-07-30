PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WHDH) — An emergency animal clinic in Florida is hoping to help their four-legged friends by starting a blood donation drive for dogs.

The program called “Puppies with a Purpose” is looking for dogs to donate blood in exchange for free heartworm and flee treatment, along with a snakebite vaccine to strengthen their blood.

Veterans say the summer is the busiest time of the year for dogs in need of blood transfusions.

“We see a lot of heatstrokes victims and they need blood to help with the clotting and what not,” veterinarian Sam Dunman said. “We also see a lot of snake bites this time of year as well.”

The donation process takes only a few minutes.

