HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency bridge repairs snarled traffic on I-495 in Hudson on Friday with midday lane closures on the highway.

Crews could be seen around 12:45 p.m. working on an overpass over River Road in town.

The state Department of Transportation previously announced the repairs around 11:15 a.m. Officials said two northbound travel lanes would be closed “for the next several hours” as a result.

Officials said drivers in the area should expect delays, slow down and use caution.

