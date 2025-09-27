STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews assisted an elderly river on Saturday who became trapped in her vehicle after crashing into a wooded area between an apartment complex and Interstate 95, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Stonehill Drive around 12 p.m. found a car next to a parking lot in the rear of 1 Stonehill Drive, which the car being held in place by trees, according to Police Chief James O’Connor.

The 83-year-old operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured but stuck in the driver’s seat and unable to exit.

Stoneham firefighters arrived on the scene and were then able to secure the vehicle in place and remove the driver from it.

The driver was then transported to a local hospital by Armstrong Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by Stoneham Police.

