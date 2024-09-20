SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters sprayed multiple streams of water on a smoldering oceanfront home in Scituate after a two-alarm fire tore through the structure Friday.

At around 3:19 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a fire at a single-family at 50 Oceanside Drive, according to the Scituate Police Department.

Upon arrival, fire crews were met with heavy smoke and flames, police said. The Scituate Fire Department struck a second alarm, and crews from nearby towns responded to the scene.

Strong winds and stormy weather made firefighting conditions difficult, and crews were trying to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby homes, according to police.

SKY7-HD spotted firefighters tending to the charred side of an adjacent home.

Crews were still dousing the home with water as of 5 p.m.

The public is asked to avoid Oceanside Drive in the Sand Hills area, Scituate police said.

