BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bourne Bridge over the Cape Cod Canal was closed Monday morning after a car caught fire in the area of the Bourne Rotary, officials said.

MassDOT in a post on X near 10 a.m. said southbound travel lanes were closed in the area and warned drivers to expect delays.

The Bourne Police Department in an update on Facebook at 10:10 a.m. said the bridge was closed in both directions.

Video from the scene showed a badly burned car stopped on the side of the road. Fire crews remained on scene and could be seen still pouring water on the car.

No further information was immediately available about the cause of the fire or the condition of anyone inside the car when the fire started.

