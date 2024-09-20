SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters sprayed multiple streams of water on a smoldering oceanfront home in Scituate after a fire tore through the structure Friday.

At around 3:19 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a fire at a single-family at 50 Oceanside Drive, according to the Scituate Police Department.

Upon arrival, fire crews were met with heavy smoke and flames, police said. The Scituate Fire Department struck a second alarm, and crews from nearby towns responded to the scene.

Strong winds and stormy weather made firefighting conditions difficult, and crews were trying to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby homes, according to police.

“Scituate on the coastline on a windy day, we’ve had it before — 30 mph winds just push that fire right from one building to the next, it’s just doubling in size until we can get here and get the water on it.”

SKY7-HD spotted firefighters tending to the charred side of an adjacent home. The home on the other side of the burning house was also damaged.

Crews were still dousing the home with water at 5 p.m.

It took the firefighters two hours to get the flames under control.

“I couldn’t believe it. Couldn’t believe it,” said Peter Benkart, whose mother and sister lived in the home. “All my sister’s belongings, all my mother’s things up in smoke.”

No one was in the house when the flames ignited, he said.

“My sister called me all frantic. She said that the neighbor said that the house was on fire, so I rushed down,” Benkart said.

A neighbor said she saw the smoke from her house and ran outside to see what was happening.

“I looked out my skylight from my house up the street and I just saw these black clouds of smoke, and I yelled down to my mom, who turned on the police radio and said there was a fire,” she said. “I grabbed my coat and then I came down and I got to about here and I saw the flames just shooting up over the houses, and then I got my way in and the whole entire place was like an inferno of smoke.”

The public was asked to avoid Oceanside Drive in the Sand Hills area, Scituate police said.

“My dad and I did a lot of the interior work on it, so there’s a lot of ‘us’ in the house. It’s just a house, right? And we’re all okay,” Benkart said.

Officials said no one was injured in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

