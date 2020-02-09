Emergency crews battle house fire in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Shrewsbury early on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a structural fire at 7:45 a.m. on Manor Road found a heavy fire exiting a window on the right side of the home, fire officials said.

The fire spread across the first floor and into the attic, officials said.

Firefighters began attacking the fire from the exterior and deployed a hose through the front door to extinguish the flames, according to officials.

The hydrant closest to the home was frozen, causing emergency crews to locate a second one, officials said.

The fire was extinguished 20 minutes later and everyone made it safely out of the home, officials said.

The house sustained significant damages and is likely to be a total loss, according to officials said.

