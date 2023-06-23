YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Yarmouth Thursday night after a tractor trailer caught fire on Route 6.

Video from the scene showed part of the trailer had melted from the heat. Crews could also be seen working around the damaged vehicle.

In a tweet, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the fire happened on the westbound side of Route 6 near mile marker 75. The fire and the ensuing emergency response had caused a ½ mile traffic backup as of shortly before 10 a.m., according to MassDOT.

No further information was immediately available.

