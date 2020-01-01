Emergency crews brave freezing temps to save 2 men trapped in Hanson pond

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews braved frigid conditions Tuesday night while rescuing two men from a Hanson pond.

Crews responding to reports of people yelling near the water on Maquan Pond around 10:30 p.m. found two men abut 100 yards offshore clinging to a capsized boat, according to a release issued by the Hanson Fire Department.

Firefighters in survival suits used an ice sled to get the men to safety.

They were in the water for an unknown amount of time and were transported to South Shore Hospital for exposure.

