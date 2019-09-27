Emergency crews carry injured hiker out of Littleton woods

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) -

The Littleton Police Department says an injured hiker had to be rescued from an area near the beaver dam off Colonial Drive Friday.

Authorities located a 54-year-old woman who was suffering from a broken ankle and carried her about half a mile out of the secluded location, according to a release issued by the department.

The woman was transported to Emerson Hospital for treatment.

She was hiking the trail alone when she suffered the injury.

No further information was released.

