NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and firefighters responded to a Norwell school Tuesday after a lithium battery exploded inside a classroom, officials said.

At around 10:54 a.m., emergency crews were called to Norwell High School, at 18 South Street, for an activated smoke alarm, according to a joint statement from Norwell Police, Fire, and Public Schools.

Firefighters determined the alarm was activated by smoke from a lithium battery exploding on the second floor of the building, the statement said.

The building was evacuated and students who were in the affected classroom were checked out by paramedics, officials said.

Classes resumed after officials determined the building was safe to reenter. The incident remains under investigation.

