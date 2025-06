Crews extinguished a car fire on I-93 in Braintree Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

At around 1:10 p.m., firefighters and state troopers responded to the blaze on I-93 South, near exit 5, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Braintree firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

Troopers closed the two left lanes closed while the damaged car was removed, police said.

No information was immediately available regarding any injuries or the cause of the fire.