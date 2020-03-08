Emergency crews extinguish fire, rescue cats in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Methuen on Sunday morning and rescued two cats from the home, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the fire just before 10 a.m. on Howe Street found smoke coming from the attic, according to a post from the Methuen Police Department’s Twitter page.

Residents of the home were safely evacuated and two cats were rescued by firefighters on scene, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

