Emergency crews, good Samaritans pull horse from icy pond in Warren

WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers, firefighters, highway patrol, and a number of good Samaritans banded together on Tuesday to help pull a large horse from an icy pond in Warren.

Officers responding to a report of a horse that fell through the ice into a pond on Brimfield Road found a group bystanders who were working to assist the animal, according to the Warren Police Department.

A video shared on Facebook showed the group attaching ropes to the horse and quickly helping it out of the water.

Police say the horse was back on its feet in no time.

It’s not clear where the horse came from or how long it was in the water.

