MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews assisted two people who became stranded at a lighthouse in Mattapoisett after their boat drifted on Thursday.

Buzzards Bay Marine Task Force and additional agencies responded to the Cleveland Ledge Lighthouse around 7:40 p.m., where they removed one of the stranded people.

The second person decided to stay at the lighthouse, according to the Mattapoisett Harbormaster.

The United States Coast Guard is monitoring the situation.

