CAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in New Hampshire rescued a person Sunday morning who said they spent more than 24 hours waiting for a rescue after suffering a leg injury in a wooded area in Campton, officials said.

Crews responding to an unknown emergency at Livermore Falls around 10:45 a.m. made voice contact with an injured person on the US Route 3 side of the river, according to a post on Facebook. The person said they had suffered a leg injury and had been there for more than 24 hours.

After requesting a boat from the Ashland Fire Department, crews rigged a rope system and assisted the person back across the river to a waiting ambulance.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)