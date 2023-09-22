Norwell firefighters and a hazmat team were called in Friday afternoon after receiving what officials said was a report of suspicious, white powder being mailed to a home.

The Norwell Fire Department said around 2:30 p.m. that a “Tier 1 Hazmat incident” had occurred on Judges Hill Drive after a resident said they were mailed a “copious amount of suspicious white powder.”

The department later said in an update that a Regional Hazmat team was also activated to assist as emergency crews responded.

