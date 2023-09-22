Norwell firefighters and a hazmat team were called in Friday afternoon after receiving what officials said was a report of suspicious, white powder being mailed to a home.
The Norwell Fire Department said around 2:30 p.m. that a “Tier 1 Hazmat incident” had occurred on Judges Hill Drive after a resident said they were mailed a “copious amount of suspicious white powder.”
The department later said in an update that a Regional Hazmat team was also activated to assist as emergency crews responded.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)