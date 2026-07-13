FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a pond in Fall River on Sunday after receiving a report of a juvenile in distress in the water.

Officers immediately conducted search and rescue efforts at South Watuppa Pond.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox