FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a pond in Fall River on Sunday after receiving a report of a juvenile in distress in the water.

Officers immediately conducted search and rescue efforts at South Watuppa Pond.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



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