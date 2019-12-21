Emergency crews investigating after plane crashes into Halifax lake

HALIFAX, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are investigating after a plane crashed into a lake in Halifax on Saturday.

A Cessna aircraft crashed 100 yards off shore of the East Monponsett lake at noon, according to Halifax fire officials..

The pilot was uninjured, officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Making progress in Halifax, attempting to remove the plane from the water. @halifaxfire reports no injuries. Ongoing incident since around noon. pic.twitter.com/wESXBflOoC — Plymouth County TRT (@PCTRT) December 21, 2019

Members of the Halifax Fire Department are currently operating at an aircraft crash into the East Monponsett lake. At approximately noon today a Cessna aircraft crashed approximately 100 yards off the shoreline of Lake Street In Halifax. The pilot was uninjured. pic.twitter.com/p0wMErNCE6 — Halifax Fire MA (@halifaxfire) December 21, 2019

DXFD is on scene at a plane that crashed into the Lake in Halifax with our regional spill containment trailer. This trailer is a regional resource that we house in Duxbury. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/1NtwGLsvby — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) December 21, 2019

DXFD enroute mutual aid to Plane Crash in the Lake in Halifax with our regional spill containment trailer. #DXFD https://t.co/p0x3yErDxN — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) December 21, 2019

