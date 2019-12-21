Emergency crews investigating after plane crashes into Halifax lake

HALIFAX, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are investigating after a plane crashed into a lake in Halifax on Saturday.
A Cessna aircraft crashed 100 yards off shore of the East Monponsett lake at noon, according to Halifax fire officials..
The pilot was uninjured, officials said.
No additional information was immediately available.
