FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a house in downtown Fitchburg Wednesday morning, officials said.

At around 8:27 a.m., emergency crews responded to a residential building on Winter Street and found heavy fire billowing from the upper-level windows, the Fitchburg Fire Department said.

Crews established a water supply and knocked down the fire, the department said. Firefighters remained on scene to check for hot spots.

No one was injured in the fire, officials confirmed.

