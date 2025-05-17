MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A young boy is home and safe with his family after a quick and cooperative response between Merrimac and Amesbury first responders.

Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears, Merrimac Fire Chief Larry Fisher and Amesbury Police Chief Craig Bailey report that the Merrimac Police and Fire Departments Amesbury Police, and other mutual aid partners located a boy lost in a Merrimac swamp Friday evening.

At 7:37 p.m. Friday, the Merrimac Police and Fire Departments received a report of a missing 7-year-old boy. Merrimac Officers Jonathan G. Hewey and Scott LaValley were dispatched to a home on East Main Street. Amesbury Officer Tommy Nichols and K-9 Meatball also responded, as well as Officer Liam Leary and Ryan Devaney.

They were joined by other officers who responded while off duty: Merrimac Sgt. Richard Holcroft, Merrimac Officer William David and Amesbury Officer Neil Moody who both provided drone support.

After an intensive search, Officer Nichols, K-9 Meatball, Officer Hewey and Officer Devaney located the child about 1.3 miles away. The child was found in a swampy marsh, waist-deep in water and unable to move out of the mud. The officers were able to extricate him from the mud and carry him to safety for evaluation. The officers were led out of the woods with the help of the drone units.

Resources from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) and the Massachusetts State Police were activated and then canceled upon location of the lost child.

Chief Fisher and a crew of Merrimac firefighters supported the search efforts and then treated the young boy.

The boy was transported to an area hospital as a precaution, then released.

“I have never been prouder of the department, our mutual aid partners and our community,” said Chief Shears. “Sgt. Holcroft displayed exceptional leadership as he managed the response. Officers Hewey and LaValley immediately took the proper steps to secure the scene from contamination, which helped Officer Nichols and K-9 Meatball initiate a good track that allowed for Officers Hewey, Nichols and DeVaney to quickly locate the child. Had this child not been located this quickly, I fear our community might have faced a tragic outcome. The professionalism, dedication and overall excellence of the team led to the best possible result in a very difficult situation.”

Chief Shears spoke with the mother of the child this morning who reports that her son is doing well. She wanted to express that she is “extremely grateful for everyone who helped out and all the officers and everyone involved were absolutely amazing.”

“The work that these officers and firefighters did was extraordinary. They executed this mission perfectly,” Chief Fisher said.

“We train together for moments such as this hoping we would never need to answer this type of call,” Chief Bailey said. “Ultimately, Officer Nichols’ track with K-9 Meatball and the support during the track by Officer Hewey and Officer Ryan DeVaney led to this positive outcome.”

Chief Shears wishes to thank a number of people who played vital roles in the successful search and rescue: The members of the Merrimac Police and Fire Departments, the Amesbury Police Department; Salisbury Police Officer Michael Tullercash and his K-9 Chappo; Dispatcher Lorna Morgan, who took the initial call, documented the response, and fielded multiple calls and notifications throughout the event; and Jason Sargent, a resident who met officers, the child and K-9 Meatball out in the fields and gave them a ride, saving them all from an extra half-mile walk.

Also, Chief Shears recognizes state Sen. Barry R. Finegold, whose advocacy for public safety led to earmark funding for drone equipment, and Select Board Chair Christopher Manni for checking in during the search.

