Crews have found the body of a worker who was missing for hours after an overnight explosion at a chemical plant in Newburyport early Thursday morning, fire officials announced.

Firefighters from multiple communities responded to what grew to be a seven-alarm fire Thursday, after multiple reports of an explosion came in just before 1 a.m.

Crews said an industrial-sized vat from inside the building was launched 30 feet because of the explosion and was found in the parking lot as crews arrived.

Officials said four injured workers were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released. One remained missing and was the subject of a search throughout the day as crews responded to this incident.

In an update, officials said they located the missing worker, a man, around 5:30 p.m.

Surveillance video from nearby cameras captured the explosion, showing a massive, bright fireball that launched flames and debris high into the air. SKY7-HD later flew over the scene, revealing a torn apart complex with pieces of roof, pipes and metal scraps piled on one another.

PCI Synthesis, which serves as the parent company for the plant said in a statement: “The authorities arrived quickly on site and we are grateful for their support and quick work… All our attention is focused on the situation of our employees.”

This was not the first incident at this plant in Newburyport. The same location was also the site of two other recent incidents, including an explosion in 2020 and a chemical fire in 2021.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said this week’s explosion seemed much more structurally significant.

“I would term it as more significant than previous incidents here,” Ostroskey said. “There’s a fairly large debris field. We have a lot of work to do yet.”

“There’s extensive, significant damage to the building,” he continued.

Both OSHA and technical rescue teams responded to the scene as crews tested for hazardous materials, finding no air quality concerns.

The scene remained sealed off for hours and officials said they expect to remain on scene for what officials described as a “multi-day event.”

The cause of the explosion remained under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.

