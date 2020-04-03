MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are looking for a man who entered a river in Manchester, New Hampshire late Thursday night after suffering a medical emergency.

First responders responding to a report of a person who had fallen into the river by the South Commercial Street boat ramp just after 11:30 p.m. met with the caller who said that a 37-year-old man initially had a medical emergency, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

As the man regained consciousness, he became confused and partially entered the water about 100 yards north of the boat ramp at his encampment along the river, the caller continued.

The caller and another friend reportedly got the man out of the water but a short time later, he reentered the river and started to swim away from shore.

The man was last seen by friends floating down the river, fire officials added.

Crews took boats out onto the river and began searching for the man before calling the search off.

It resumed Friday morning.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)