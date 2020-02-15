Emergency crews pull car from pond at Endicott College in Beverly

A car was pulled from a pond at Endicott College in Beverly early on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the accident just after midnight found the car in a pond near the front gate of the college’s main entrance.

It appears the driver lost control, according to fire officials.

The driver, who has not been identified, is not an Endicott student, the college said.

Officials say alcohol was not a factor.

