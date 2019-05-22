Emergency crews pull man from Muddy River in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dive teams pulled a man from the Muddy River in Boston early Wednesday morning.

Divers searching through the water near Boylston Street and Commonwealth Avenue around 6:30 a.m. could be seen pulling a man out of the river.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital.

A public information officer says he assumes the man is fighting for his life because he was under the water for “quite some time.”

No additional information was immediately available.

