HOPEDALE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews raced to rescue a driver stranded on top of a sinking car in Hopedale Friday.

Firefighters waded out into in a rescue boat Spindleville Pond and were able to get a 21-year-old woman to dry land, according to the department.

The driver was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center but is expected to be OK.

How the car ended up in the pond remains under investigation.

