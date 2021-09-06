GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - Emergency crews came to the rescue of an 11-year-old dog who ran into the woods after getting struck by a car in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

A hiker had come across the dog named Sophie deep in the woods on Sunday morning, according to the Goffstown Fire Department.

The dog suffered from leg injuries and was unable to walk due to getting hit by a car on Thursday night.

First responders used a Mule Litter Wheel to carry Sophie out of the woods so she could be brought to an emergency veterinarian.

Fire officials credited the hiker for spotting Sophie.

The dog’s current condition has not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)