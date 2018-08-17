OLD FORGE, Penn. (WHDH) — After a week of dangerous and damaging floods in Pennsylvania, emergency responders can add one more rescue to their list.

A 14-year-old Husky named Damon fell into a sinkhole Thursday that was likely caused by heavy rain.

Tom Borthwick noticed his son’s dog about eight-feet below ground and immediately called the police and fire departments.

“I saw a hole in the yard and I thought, what’s that? So I walked over and noticed that my son’s dog was in the hole,” he said. “He’s got a little arthritis, so I hope he’s ok. He looks like he’s ok.”

Crews used a ladder truck, a pulley system and a few of Damon’s favorite treats to get him out of the hole unharmed.

