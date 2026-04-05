GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The Gloucester Police Department, Fire Department and Harbormaster worked together Saturday night to rescue two crew members from a fishing boat that ran aground on rocks off of Atlantic Road, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fishing boat that ran aground on the rocky shore amid significant seas around 7:45 p.m. found the 40-foot Legacy fishing boat hung up on rocks about 20 yards from shore with two crew members aboard, according to the Gloucester Fire Department.

Crew members were initially not in distress, but were unable to get the boat off the rocks. First responders requested assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, which responded with a 47-foot rescue boat from USCG Gloucester Station, but the USCG was unable to pull the fishing boat off the rocks.

Approximately 2- to 4-foot seas were battering the boat, pushing it against the rocks, and causing increasingly severe damage to the hull, so first responders decided to evacuate the two crew members from the boat for their safety.

Gloucester Fire Engine 1, Ladder 1 and Rescue 1 teamed up with police and the Harbormaster to assist the crew off the boat. Firefighters first had the two-person crew put on their survival suits, and then threw rescue lines to each crew member before assisting the crew members off the rocks and onto dry land.

Both crew members were evaluated on scene by firefighters and reported no injuries.

The USCG remained on scene to monitor the vessel.

“The cooperative efforts of the Gloucester Fire Department, Gloucester Police Department and Gloucester Harbormaster resulted in a successful rescue with no injuries to anyone involved, and I am grateful for the work of our first responders,” said Fire Chief Eric Smith.

“I want to commend the coordinated response by our Gloucester Police, Fire Department, and Harbormaster, as well as the US Coast Guard.” Said Mayor Paul Lundberg. “Their professionalism and teamwork helped ensure that this situation was resolved safely.”

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